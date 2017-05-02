Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are back in...
Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are back in Pueblo conducting a dig on the west side of the city. News 5 is told this is related to the 2013 disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.
