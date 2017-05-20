Insights: What does it mean to be a Democrat anymore, especially in Colorado?
Sen. Michael Bennet was on a roll. His digs at President Trump excited the crowd that was decidedly pro-Democrat as Bennet spoke from the aisle between the pews in Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Friday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,080
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|14 hr
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC