Imprisoning Immigrants Costs Taxpayers a Fortune - and You Don't Even Know It
U.S. taxpayers have been footing the bill to keep criminal immigrants on American soil but now we know just how much that costs. On May 17, analysts for the Colorado Department of Corrections released an expense report showing just how much the state allocated toward maintaining a federal program called SCAAP .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,180
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Elyse Renee
|574
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Sat
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC