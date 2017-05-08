How consumers and taxpayers subsidize...

How consumers and taxpayers subsidize Colorado's monopoly power provider

There is one thing that climate change is responsible for in Colorado: the stranglehold Xcel Energy, the state's largest monopoly utility, has on Colorado ratepayers. Eco-left lawmakers and two governors have been so consumed with an irrational fear of fossil fuels that they have put Xcel's profits ahead of low-income ratepayers and consumer choice.

