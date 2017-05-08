How consumers and taxpayers subsidize Colorado's monopoly power provider
There is one thing that climate change is responsible for in Colorado: the stranglehold Xcel Energy, the state's largest monopoly utility, has on Colorado ratepayers. Eco-left lawmakers and two governors have been so consumed with an irrational fear of fossil fuels that they have put Xcel's profits ahead of low-income ratepayers and consumer choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|48,545
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC