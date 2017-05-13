Hal Boyd: Mormon political royalty ru...

Hal Boyd: Mormon political royalty run in Colorado

Aurora Democrat Levi Tillemann is pictured with former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy on Jan. 21, 2017, at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Tilleman announced in May 2017 that he was exploring a run for the 6th Congressional District seat held by Republican Mike Coffman. Deseret News readers were introduced last month to the Coloradan gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson, a husband, father of five and a successful Republican businessman who also happens to be Gov. Mitt Romney's nephew.

