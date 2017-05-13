Hal Boyd: Mormon political royalty run in Colorado
Aurora Democrat Levi Tillemann is pictured with former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy on Jan. 21, 2017, at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Tilleman announced in May 2017 that he was exploring a run for the 6th Congressional District seat held by Republican Mike Coffman. Deseret News readers were introduced last month to the Coloradan gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson, a husband, father of five and a successful Republican businessman who also happens to be Gov. Mitt Romney's nephew.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|30 min
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,066
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
