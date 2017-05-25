GOP state vice chair speaks at luncheon
Colorado GOP Vice Chair Sherrie Gibson speaks at the Logan County Republicans' monthly luncheon Thursday. Republicans may have won the office of U.S. president in the 2016 election, but there is still work to do.
