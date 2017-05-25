Gonzales man, wanted in shootings in city, accused in second slaying in Colorado
A former Ascension Parish man once on the run from Gonzales police in an August shooting but jailed since mid-November in a Denver, Colorado, slaying faces a second murder accusation in that state, Colorado law enforcement authorities said. Arapahoe County prosecutors said they have filed first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and other counts against Mikhail Anthony Purpera, 29, formerly of Gonzales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|TomInElPaso
|49,309
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Tue
|twilightzone_1
|576
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|May 20
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC