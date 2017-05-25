Gonzales man, wanted in shootings in city, accused in second slaying in Colorado

A former Ascension Parish man once on the run from Gonzales police in an August shooting but jailed since mid-November in a Denver, Colorado, slaying faces a second murder accusation in that state, Colorado law enforcement authorities said. Arapahoe County prosecutors said they have filed first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and other counts against Mikhail Anthony Purpera, 29, formerly of Gonzales.

