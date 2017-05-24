Foster care shift: Colorado kids removed from homes now more likely...
High school science teacher Ty McVicker gives a student a high-five during class at Griffith Centers for Children on May 19, 2017 in Colorado Springs. Griffith Centers for Children teaches students who were truant or had behavior problems so bad that many were kicked out of public school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,247
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Tue
|twilightzone_1
|576
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|May 20
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC