Foster care shift: Colorado kids remo...

Foster care shift: Colorado kids removed from homes now more likely...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Denver Post

High school science teacher Ty McVicker gives a student a high-five during class at Griffith Centers for Children on May 19, 2017 in Colorado Springs. Griffith Centers for Children teaches students who were truant or had behavior problems so bad that many were kicked out of public school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Frankie Rizzo 49,247
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Tue twilightzone_1 576
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) May 20 mleecams81 6,216
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) May 19 Just a little info 18,456
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC