Five myths about marijuana legalizati...

Five myths about marijuana legalization debunked by Colorado's experience

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Here are five myths about marijuana legalization that Colorado officials and businesses say have been debunked in the state, where recreational pot was first legalized in 2012: Marijuana sales surpassed US$1.3 billion in Colorado in 2016, but that's only a fraction of the state's $333 billion GDP, said Ashley Kilroy, Denver's executive director of excise and licences, which oversees marijuana policy. In 2016, the state collected $199 million in tax and fee revenue, of which $40 million was earmarked for school construction projects and $5.7 million was designated generally for public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Zeus 48,279
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 1 hr colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Sat linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC