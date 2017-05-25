Five Colorado governors offer advice to Donald Trump, say political...

Former Colorado governors Richard "Dick" Lamm, Roy Romer, Bill Owens, Bill Ritter joined current Colorado governor John Hickenlooper for a forum discussion at the Denver Post on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens, a scholar on Russia, said Thursday that President Donald Trump needs to stop talking about investigations into his campaign's and administration's possible ties to the Kremlin and instead focus on policy.

