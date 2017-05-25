Five Colorado governors offer advice ...

Five Colorado governors offer advice to Donald Trump, say political...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Former Colorado governors Richard "Dick" Lamm, Roy Romer, Bill Owens, Bill Ritter joined current Colorado governor John Hickenlooper for a forum discussion at the Denver Post on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens, a scholar on Russia, said Thursday that President Donald Trump needs to stop talking about investigations into his campaign's and administration's possible ties to the Kremlin and instead focus on policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Respect71 49,278
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) May 23 twilightzone_1 576
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) May 20 mleecams81 6,216
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) May 19 Just a little info 18,456
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC