Fatal Colorado gas explosion certain to renew tensions
Ted Poszywak, chief of the Frederick-Firestone fire department, points at a picture during a news conference, of the location where an unrefined gas leak explosion killed two people inside their home, in Firestone, Colo., Tu... . FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, investigators stand by as debris is removed from a house that was destroyed in a deadly explosion in Firestone, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|48,343
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Tue
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC