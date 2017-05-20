Effort to repeal Obamacare tests Colorado's Cory Gardner

Three years after running on a pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado has a chance to do just that - having been named to a 13-member team of Senate Republicans tasked with dismantling the massive health care law. But Gardner isn't approaching the assignment with the same kind of public gusto seen in lawmakers such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who has advocated for a strategy that would pull out all the stops to repeal Obamacare.

