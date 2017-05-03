DREAMer becomes a lawyer under DACA in Colorado

Frost Advisory issued May 3 at 4:05PM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Baca, Kiowa, Prowers Freeze Warning issued May 3 at 4:05PM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: El Paso Freeze Watch issued May 3 at 3:39PM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: El Paso Freeze Warning issued May 3 at 2:39PM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Frost Advisory issued May 3 at 2:39PM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Yuma Frost Advisory issued May 3 at 11:59AM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld Freeze Watch issued May 3 at 11:55AM MDT expiring May 4 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.