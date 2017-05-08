Donald Trump's energy policy clouds future of Colorado Energy Office
The office sunsets July 1 unless lawmakers approve a bill to reauthorize the state agency and its 35 positions before the legislative term ends Wednesday. A top Republican lawmaker is using the deadline to demand significant changes and realign the Colorado Energy Office with the priorities outlined by President Donald Trump's administration.
