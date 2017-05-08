Donald Trump Cinco De Mayo Pinata Get...

Donald Trump Cinco De Mayo Pinata Gets Colorado High School Teacher Suspended [Video]

Officials placed a high school teacher on paid leave after a Cinco de Mayo video surfaced that allegedly depicted students smashing a pinata with a picture of President Donald Trump on the outside. Perhaps giving a new meaning to Trump bashing, the incident on school grounds on Friday, which is now subject to a school district investigation, allegedly occurred at Roosevelt High School in Weld County, Colorado.

