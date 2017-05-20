Diesel drivers who are "rolling coal" in Colorado: Tune up or pay up
Lane inspector Alex Davidson covers the apparatus for measuring auto emissions in the tail pipe of the next vehicle at the Air Care Colorado Emissions Testing Center in Broomfield March 29, 2010. Colorado is riding hard on diesel truck drivers who "roll coal," the politically charged display of power on the roads that has doused other vehicles, such as environmentally friendly Priuses, and pedestrians, including supporters of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with sooty black smoke.
