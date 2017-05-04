Cutting $1 billion from Colorado Medicaid would hurt, especially in rural Colorado
Congress is once again considering major changes to the Affordable Care Act which has expanded coverage and resulted in improved health outcomes for our entire state over the last five years. The new proposed American Health Care Act is a bill that would cut critical funding to Colorado's Medicaid program, as well as put at risk major gains in coverage and quality.
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|River Tam
|48,412
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
