Cutting $1 billion from Colorado Medicaid would hurt, especially in rural Colorado

Congress is once again considering major changes to the Affordable Care Act which has expanded coverage and resulted in improved health outcomes for our entire state over the last five years. The new proposed American Health Care Act is a bill that would cut critical funding to Colorado's Medicaid program, as well as put at risk major gains in coverage and quality.

