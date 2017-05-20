Cross receives Ruth Henderson Scholarship
Abigail Cross receives her Ruth Henderson Memorial Scholarship at the Sterling High School Awards Banquet held May 9. The Eastern Colorado Community Fund Director, John Chapdelaine, presented her with the scholarship. Abigail plans to attend the University of Northern Colorado in the fall and major in early childhood education.
