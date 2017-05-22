Couple and their toddler son are found dead in Colorado

Police in Erie, Colorado, found Stacy Farrar, 40, her husband John Farrar, 48, and their toddler son, Ian, dead in their home Saturday morning There is no word on causes of death pending autopsies, but a law enforcement official has alluded to a murder-suicide and gun violence Stacy was an aerospace engineer who had only recently launched her acting career and was starring in a short film she wrote and co-produced Police in Colorado are investigating the deaths of a local engineer and aspiring actress, her estranged husband and the couple's 4-year-old son, whose bodies were found inside their Erie home on Saturday.

