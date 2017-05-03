Controversy erupts after Colorado ani...

Controversy erupts after Colorado animal sanctuary kills all its animals

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Fox News

The owners of an animal sanctuary in Colorado that recently euthanized all of its animals claim they were forced to do so by the government. Owners of the Lion's Gate Sanctuary said they had to humanely euthanize three lions, three tigers and five bears in April after the Elbert County Board of Commissioners denied their request to move to a new location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 44 min Respect71 48,323
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Tue colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC