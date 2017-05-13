Colorado's unemployment rate, 2.3 percent, is nation's lowest for 2nd straight month

Colorado's unemployment rate fell again in April even as it remained the lowest in the nation for a second straight month, hitting 2.3 percent, according to a report Friday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Until last month, Colorado's lowest unemployment rate in 41 years of record-keeping was 2.7 percent, a tight level reached in 2001 during the super-heated economy of the dot-com boom.

