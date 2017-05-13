Colorado's unemployment rate, 2.3 per...

Colorado's unemployment rate, 2.3 percent, is nation's lowest for 2nd straight month

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fort Morgan Times

Colorado's unemployment rate fell again in April even as it remained the lowest in the nation for a second straight month, hitting 2.3 percent, according to a report Friday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Until last month, Colorado's lowest unemployment rate in 41 years of record-keeping was 2.7 percent, a tight level reached in 2001 during the super-heated economy of the dot-com boom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr Terra Firma 49,053
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 18 hr Just a little info 18,456
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr '17 Tom 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC