Colorado's legislation session is ending. Here's what you ...

The 2017 legislative session, marked by fits and starts, gridlock and bipartisanship, comes to an end this week with consequential measures still outstanding. The divided General Assembly, with the Democratic-led House and Republican-controlled Senate, set an ambitious agenda in January: find billions of dollars for new highways, eliminate spending cuts for hospitals, balance a tenuous state budget and jump-start the slow economic recovery in rural Colorado.
