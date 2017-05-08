Colorado's Cory Gardner squares off with Kim Jong Un in war of words

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., center, join by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., praises fellow Coloradan, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. In a superheated international exchange that takes tit for tat to a whole new level - one that only could involve North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un - the nuke-minded communist country has pushed back at Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for referring to Kim as a "whack job" in an interview the other day.

