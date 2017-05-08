Colorado's Cory Gardner squares off w...

Colorado's Cory Gardner squares off with Kim Jong Un in war of words

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., center, join by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., praises fellow Coloradan, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. In a superheated international exchange that takes tit for tat to a whole new level - one that only could involve North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un - the nuke-minded communist country has pushed back at Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for referring to Kim as a "whack job" in an interview the other day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 48,531
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC