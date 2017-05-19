Colorado's black market thrives under a legal marijuana canopy, law enforcement tries to keep up ...
No one was attempting to hide the plywood greenhouse in rural Yoder where Cuban nationals were growing 7-foot marijuana plants under the name of a man who died five months prior to a doctor extending his 99-plant grow permit. Considering the pot operation was a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs - out where the term "close neighbor" doesn't apply on a county road you'd need GPS to find - hiding didn't seem necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|37 min
|Respect71
|48,308
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|21 hr
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC