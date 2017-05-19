Colorado's black market thrives under...

Colorado's black market thrives under a legal marijuana canopy, law enforcement tries to keep up

Read more: The Gazette

No one was attempting to hide the plywood greenhouse in rural Yoder where Cuban nationals were growing 7-foot marijuana plants under the name of a man who died five months prior to a doctor extending his 99-plant grow permit. Considering the pot operation was a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs - out where the term "close neighbor" doesn't apply on a county road you'd need GPS to find - hiding didn't seem necessary.

