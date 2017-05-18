Colorado to spend $1 million to continue fight against opioid abuse
Colorado is amplifying its efforts to combat the opioid epidemic with the creation of a research center that makes the state a national leader. "This is a major step forward," said Gov. John Hickenlooper as he signed the measure into law Senate Bill 193 .
