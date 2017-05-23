Colorado to fine people caught 'rolli...

Colorado to fine people caught 'rolling coal'

DENVER Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is set this week to sign a bill that will up the fines for so-called "coal rollers" who use modified diesel trucks to smoke out unwitting bystanders. But what exactly is "rolling coal," and why did Colorado's Legislature spend time on two separate bills this session to punish those who do it? "Coal rolling" has roots in diesel truck pulls, competitions in which drivers modify their diesel engines to pull sleds or other trailers loaded with weight.

