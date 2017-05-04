Colorado teen sexting bill heads to G...

Colorado teen sexting bill heads to Gov. Hickenlooper

Former District Attorney Thom LeDoux speaks in 2015 during a media conference after a community meeting at Canon City High School regarding a police investigation into nude photos of students allegedly that have been distributed amongst students. A compromise teen sexting bill is heading to the desk of Colorado's governor after passing both chambers of the state's legislature and more than two years of fierce debate about how to address the complicated issue that's becoming more prevalent.

