Colorado teen sexting bill heads to Gov. Hickenlooper
Former District Attorney Thom LeDoux speaks in 2015 during a media conference after a community meeting at Canon City High School regarding a police investigation into nude photos of students allegedly that have been distributed amongst students. A compromise teen sexting bill is heading to the desk of Colorado's governor after passing both chambers of the state's legislature and more than two years of fierce debate about how to address the complicated issue that's becoming more prevalent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Terra Firma
|48,489
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC