Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid in line for Neil Gorsuch's seat on 10th Circuit

Neil Gorsuch beat out fellow Coloradan Allison Eid for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court , but Eid's likely consolation prize isn't so bad: Gorsuch's still-warm seat on the powerful 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Denver. Several Republican operatives and other political insiders said they expect President Donald Trump to name Eid, now a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court, to the 10th Circuit.

