Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid in line for Neil Gorsuch's seat on 10th Circuit
Neil Gorsuch beat out fellow Coloradan Allison Eid for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court , but Eid's likely consolation prize isn't so bad: Gorsuch's still-warm seat on the powerful 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Denver. Several Republican operatives and other political insiders said they expect President Donald Trump to name Eid, now a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court, to the 10th Circuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,649
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC