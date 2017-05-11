Colorado Supreme Court Justice Alliso...

Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid in line for Neil Gorsuch's seat on 10th Circuit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Neil Gorsuch beat out fellow Coloradan Allison Eid for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court , but Eid's likely consolation prize isn't so bad: Gorsuch's still-warm seat on the powerful 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Denver. Several Republican operatives and other political insiders said they expect President Donald Trump to name Eid, now a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court, to the 10th Circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 48,649
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC