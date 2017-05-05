Colorado State Senate votes against re-appointment of lesbian Civil Rights Commission chair
Heidi Hess , an open lesbian and the Western Slope organizer for LGBTQ-rights organization One Colorado , has been voted out of her seat on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. In an 18-17 party-line vote, Republican members of the state Senate decided not to confirm her re-appointment by Gov. John Hickenlooper, which, according to The Denver Post , was originally recommended for approval by the Senate State Affairs Committee.
