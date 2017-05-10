Colorado State Safety Braylin Scott Arrested on Felony Theft Charges

Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan reported the news and cited court records showing the charges come from an April 11 incident. Scott's arrest warrant was issued on May 2. "Scott, 19, was booked into the Larimer County Jail, records show, on three counts-burglary of a dwelling, a Class 3 felony; theft of property valued at $5,000 to $20,000, a Class 5 felony; and Class 5 felony burglary," Lyell wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.