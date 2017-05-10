Colorado senators Cory Gardner, Michael Bennet say Russia...

Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. Cory Gardner are seen during the first day of Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Colorado's U.S. senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet both released written statements in the wake of FBI Director James Comey's firing calling for independent investigations into Russian influence and meddling in the 2016 presidential election to continue. "The timing of Director Comey's firing raises many questions," said Bennet, a Democrat.

