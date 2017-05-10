Colorado reports 26 cases of hepatitis A since January, more than typically logged in an entire year
The state health department is urging at-risk Coloradans to get vaccinated for hepatitis A after 26 cases of the liver infection were reported in the state since January. Most of the cases were in Front Range counties and all involved adults.
