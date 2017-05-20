Colorado pastors at Rose Garden signing of religious order elated, others less so

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. President Trump signed an executive order on religious liberty Thursday, the National Day of Prayer, but the long-awaited decree was underwhelming to advocates on both sides of the issue in Colorado, but not for two Colorado pastors who witnessed the signing in the Rose Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.