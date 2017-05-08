Colorado open primary bill advances, with changes
A measure to implement Colorado's new open primaries cleared the Colorado Senate and a House committee in rapid succession Monday, after lawmakers reached a late deal tweaking a controversial provision that would ask independent voters to declare a party preference . With the changes, the path now seems clear for Senate Bill 305 to become law.
