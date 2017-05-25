Colorado Music Hall of Fame Announces VIP Fundraising Reception Honoring the Grateful Dead

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame will host a VIP fund raising reception honoring the Grateful Dead on Saturday, June 10, 4-6 p.m. at the South Stadium Club, located at Folsom Field in Boulder. "Colorado Getaway: The History of the Grateful Dead in the High Country" will feature a panel discussion with original members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, who will speak on the band's defining events in Colorado, including the free Human Be-In at City Park in 1967, the rumo Red Reed Ranch gig in a barn outside of Colorado Springs, shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre , the 1987 Telluride show and the band's appearances in Boulder, a hotbed of Deadhead activity.

