Colorado Municipal League Will Tackle Crackdown on "Grey" Marijuana Market
When representatives from Colorado cities meet next month to talk policy, the "grey" and "black" pot markets will be on the agenda. At the Colorado Municipal League 's annual conference on June 21 in Breckenridge, officials from municipalities from around the state, both large and small, plan to discuss their role in the fight against semi-legal and outright illegal grow operations.
