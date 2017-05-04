Colorado Moves to Ban "Rolling Coal"
A new anti-rolling coal bill has passed both branches of the Colorado state legislature and is headed to the governor's office to be signed off, according to a report from The Colorado Independent . If the bill goes through, Colorado will become the second state to ban rolling coal behind New Jersey.
