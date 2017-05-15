Colorado Marijuana Sales Continue at ...

Colorado Marijuana Sales Continue at Record Pace

Colorado's marijuana industry reached $1.3 billion in sales in 2016, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down. Earlier this month the Colorado Department of Revenue released the sales data for March, and it showed that for the tenth consecutive month, marijuana sales had surpassed $100 million.

