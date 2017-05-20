Colorado maps bill responds to Firest...

Colorado maps bill responds to Firestone house explosion

North metro Denver Democrats introduced a bill in the Colorado House Friday to create maps of where underground oil-and-gas pipelines are located. Industry representative said that work is already under way, however.

