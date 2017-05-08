Colorado lawmakers make final push for hospitals bill, others ahead of adjournment

Colorado lawmakers are poised to deliver one of the most expansive spending bills of the legislative term just before the Wednesday deadline for adjournment. The state Senate passed Senate Bill 267 on Monday, and the measure raced through the House as lawmakers rushed to avoid a $528 million cut in payments to hospitals by reclassifying the provider fee program and generate $1.9 billion for road construction by mortgaging state buildings.

