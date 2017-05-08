Colorado lawmakers make final push fo...

Colorado lawmakers make final push for hospitals bill, others ahead of adjournment

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado lawmakers are poised to deliver one of the most expansive spending bills of the legislative term just before the Wednesday deadline for adjournment. The state Senate passed Senate Bill 267 on Monday, and the measure raced through the House as lawmakers rushed to avoid a $528 million cut in payments to hospitals by reclassifying the provider fee program and generate $1.9 billion for road construction by mortgaging state buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 49 min Respect71 48,538
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC