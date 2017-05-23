Colorado lawmakers greet CBO score on...

Colorado lawmakers greet CBO score on Republican health care plan with scorn, support

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Colorado lawmakers feuded Wednesday night over the release of a new report which estimated the Republican health care plan that passed the U.S. House in early May would lead to a loss of insurance for up to 23 million Americans by 2026. The analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan government research group, also found the measure to replace the Affordable Care Act would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over the next 10 years while providing lower premiums for some consumers - as compared to a previous Republican proposal - though that decline would be driven by less robust insurance coverage.

Chicago, IL

