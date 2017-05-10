Colorado lawmakers celebrate major accomplishments to end legislative session

On the balcony outside the House chamber, Johnny Cash crooned on the loudspeakers as state lawmakers sipped Colorado wine from plastic cups in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session. A 1991 cabernet sauvignon in hand, state Rep. Paul Rosenthal raised his cup and offered one word that captured the mood at the Capitol: "Cheers!" The celebration Wednesday reflected victories for Democratic and Republican legislative leaders on most of their top priorities in the 120-day term - even as two late efforts at compromise failed.

