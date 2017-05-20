Colorado Grasshopper Forecast for the Summer of 2017

The 2017 grasshopper forecast shows low infestations of grasshoppers in the Golden Plains and the Front Range areas with a small spot of moderate infestation in areas between Morgan and Weld counties. According to the 2016 USDA APHIS adult grasshopper counts , there were low populations of grasshoppers in Colorado last year with the exception of some areas of a potential moderate risk of infestations in south eastern counties in 2017.

