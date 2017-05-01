Colorado gets key funding in federal budget deal
Although the proposed budget deal to keep the government open until September doesn't include funding for President Trump's Mexico border wall, it has allocations for things that might be important to Coloradans, says Sen. Michael Bennet. Bennet, of Colorado, says in a news release the $1.1 trillion omnibus budget deal contains funding for everything from a water project to higher education grants.
