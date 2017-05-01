Colorado Climate March Postponed Due to Heavy Snow

Organized by groups seeking to ban the production of oil, natural gas, and coal, including 350.org , Sierra Club , and NextGen Climate , the "People's Climate March" is occurring tomorrow in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country to protest the Trump administration's environmental policies. With the Washington protest reportedly expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees, hundreds of "sister marches" are planned for cities across the country.

