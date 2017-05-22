'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement begins today across Colorado
The Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are cracking down on seat belt violations during the Click It or Ticket campaign running today through June 4. Last year's May campaign resulted in 5,983 seat belt citations, including 295 for unrestrained or improperly restrained children under age 15. As part of the awareness, the Colorado ... (more)
Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
