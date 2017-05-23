Circles Around the Sun Announce Color...

Circles Around the Sun Announce Colorado Run

Read more: Live Music Blog

The Neal Casal project known as Circles Around The Sun has just confirmed their first set of shows back to back in Colorado. Kicking off on June 6 at the Belly Up in Aspen, they'll be playing Mishawaka in Bellvue and then heading down from the mountains to hit The Ogden Theatre in Denver and finishing up at the Boulder Theater on June 9. Colorado! Circles Around The Sun are excited for our first trip to the Mile High State.

