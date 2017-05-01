Cannabis-infused bison jerky, made in...

Cannabis-infused bison jerky, made in Aspen, is one of the only savory edibles made in Colorado

4 hrs ago

The only edible marijuana product made in the Aspen area also is one of the most unique in the state. That's because Todd Gardner's free-range bison jerky infused with cannabis oil extracted from marijuana grown in the Roaring Fork Valley is one of the only savory edibles produced in Colorado.

