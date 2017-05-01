Cannabis-infused bison jerky, made in Aspen, is one of the only savory edibles made in Colorado
The only edible marijuana product made in the Aspen area also is one of the most unique in the state. That's because Todd Gardner's free-range bison jerky infused with cannabis oil extracted from marijuana grown in the Roaring Fork Valley is one of the only savory edibles produced in Colorado.
