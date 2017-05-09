Business Q&A: Mann Method PT and Fitn...

Business Q&A: Mann Method PT and Fitness, Arvada

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Business: Mann Method PT and Fitness Address: 8565 Five Parks Drive, Suite 240 Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Friday by appointment Founded: 2017 Contact: 720-524-4659, mannmethodpt.com Employees: 2 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I started working with adults with Down syndrome as a personal trainer in 2004. By 2005, I knew I needed to learn more to better serve this community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 48,585
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC